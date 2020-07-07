Texas Sheriffs Say They Won’t Impose Gov. Greg Abbott’s Order to Wear Masks
More and more Texas sheriffs are confirming that they have absolutely no intention of imposing Gov. Greg Abbott’s order requiring masks to be worn when people leave their homes. The Washington Post reports sheriffs in at least eight Texas counties—named as Denton, Nacogdoches, Smith, Upshur, Kerr, Gillespie, Panola, and Montgomery—are refusing to fine or cite people who don’t cover their faces when out and about. The order, which came in last week as the number of new coronavirus cases exploded in the state, allows authorities to fine repeat offenders as much as $250, but decrees that people can’t be detained or jailed. Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said that, if the order was imposed, Texans “will rebel and purposefully try to go into establishments without masks.” The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office has claimed “the wearing of objects near the face and neck provide an offender possible tools to impose harm to an officer.” Other counties have said they don’t have the resources to keep track of repeat offenders.