Texas University Replaces Head Baseball Coach After Racism Allegations
A university in Texas has replaced its head baseball coach after a spate of allegations by former players that he was racist. In an anonymous online petition to remove head coach Rob Penders at St. Edward’s University, claims were made that he used racial slurs and told Black players to remove head coverings. The petition also complained that he was insensitive to Black people’s racial experiences. On Dec. 3, St. Edwards released a statement acknowledging the allegations made against Penders and his immediate termination.
“New concerning information and allegations have been identified regarding the head baseball coach that are not in alignment with our values. As a result…there was a need for a leadership change,” the statement read. Bryan Faulds will now lead the team.