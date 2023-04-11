Texas State Rep. Had ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Intern: Complaint
NOT A GOOD LOOK
A far-right member of the Texas House of Representatives was accused of conducting an “inappropriate relationship” with an intern under 21 years old in an internal complaint, according to The Texas Tribune. The complaint against Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Royse City) was made to the House General Investigating Committee by a legislative staffer, the Tribune reported. The account, which was corroborated by another Capitol source close to the matter, claims that Slaton invited the intern to his condo after 10 p.m. last month, where the two allegedly drank alcohol together. Slaton later showed her fake emails about the evening in something of a “loyalty test,” as the Tribune characterized it. He also allegedly advised her not to tell anyone about the incident. Slaton referred the Tribune to a statement on the matter put out by a criminal defense attorney it was reported he had hired earlier on Monday. The revelation of the complaint comes after Slaton’s noticeable and unexplained absence from the State Legislature last week drew rampant speculation.