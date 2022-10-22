Texas State Trooper Who Responded to Uvalde Is Fired

CHEAT SHEET
A Texas state trooper who arrived at the scene of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre just five minutes after the shooting started has been fired. Sgt. Juan Maldonado is one of several troopers investigated after revelations that law enforcement delayed going into the school while the gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. According to CNN, Department of Public Safety officials did not disclose a reason for Maldonado’s firing. The agency also declined to comment on the status of Capt. Joel Betancourt, who gave an order for a tactical team to delay storming the school.