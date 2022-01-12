Texas Stepmom Arrested After Toddlers Found Tied Up, Soiled and Alone at Home
‘UNFORGIVABLE’
A woman has been arrested after two young children were found abused and alone in a San Antonio home following a welfare check on Sunday, authorities said. The kids’ stepmom and temporary guardian, 37-year-old Priscilla Anna Salais, was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of child endangerment. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that officers had to breach the bedroom door to find the 1-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy. “What she did to these children is unforgivable,” he said. Police found the girl, whose wrists and ankles were bound, with a black eye and bloody lip. According to an arrest affidavit, the boy was trapped in a playpen “completely covered” by a changing table and baby carrier. His diaper was “heavily soiled,” the affidavit noted, though officers could not say how long the children had been left alone. Salais denied the charges, telling reporters they needed to get their facts straight.