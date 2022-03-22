Storm That Hit Texas May Be So Intense Hurricane Survivors’ Trailers Won’t Be Safe Across Deep South, Feds Say
STORM WARNING
Some 8,000 households in mobile homes across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama have been warned their residences might not withstand the storm system drifting into the region Tuesday, hours after Texas was battered. In a joint statement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said “heavy rainfall” would pose a risk of flooding and urged affected people to “move to higher ground if you hear of flood warnings.” Much of the extraordinary warning was targeted at survivors of previous hurricanes who are being sheltered in the temporary structures. On Monday, the storm injured four people in Texas and ripped the roof off the Jacksboro High School gym west of Dallas. People were reported trapped in collapsed buildings and Austin was hit by tornadoes. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said: “We know there are many people whose lives have been completely disrupted and people who’ve lost their homes. At the very same time... it may be a miracle also, because even though there’s been some devastating physical damage, to my knowledge, as of right now, there is no report of loss of life, which is just stunning.” Forecasters said the severe storm expected Tuesday could produce tornadoes and very large hailstones. “Long story short is that all variables finally come together for this event,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans said.