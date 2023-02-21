CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Superintendent Resigns After Third-Grader Finds His Gun in Bathroom
JAW-DROPPING
Read it at Conchovalleyhomepage.com
A superintendent in Texas has resigned after he left a gun in a school bathroom that was found by a third-grader, according to a report. Rising Star Superintendent Robby Stuteville stepped down from his role on Monday in the wake of the incident in January at Rising Star Elementary School. A student found the firearm and without touching the deadly weapon went to notify a teacher. Parents at the school say the teacher then sent a second student back to the bathroom to check if the gun was real, conchovalleyhomepage.com reports. “There was never a danger other than the obvious,” Stuteville reportedly said.