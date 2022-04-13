Texas Teacher Accidentally Shows Porn to Entire Class During Quiz, Cops Say
SEX ED
A high school teacher in Harris County, Texas, was fired this week after he accidentally shared a porn video he’d been watching on his laptop with his entire classroom, according to police and reports. Cops have also charged the Klein Collins High School teacher, Kevin Welchel, with displaying harmful material to a minor. Welchel was allegedly watching the racy video on his school-issued laptop while his students were taking a quiz—and then he inadvertently shared it with the entire room when his computer somehow connected with the classroom’s smart board projector. “He was an excellent teacher and our children loved him so it’s really unfortunate that this happened and hopefully somehow it will work itself out,” a parent told Click2Houston.com. The school district said in a statement that “the individual was immediately removed and is no longer employed by the district.” “Charges have been filed by police and all appropriate legal action will be taken to the fullest extent of the law. The district does not tolerate such unacceptable conduct,” the statement added.