Texas Teachers Told to Vet Class Libraries After Mom Freaks Out Over Anti-Racist Book
CLOSED BOOK
Teachers in a Texas school district have reportedly been told they’ll have to get rid of books that parents might find offensive after a mom freaked out about an anti-racist book that was kept in her kid’s classroom. Earlier this week, the Carroll Independent School District reprimanded a teacher who had a copy of This Book Is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell in her class library after a mom said the book violated her family’s “morals and faith.” Now, according to NBC News, teachers in the district have been told they’ll get mandatory training on what kind of books they are allowed to keep and what ones they’ll have to ditch. The report states that teachers will be asked get rid of books that “may be considered offensive.” One anonymous teacher told NBC News that the new rules are completely unworkable, saying: “How am I supposed to know what 44 sets of parents find offensive?” The district didn’t comment on NBC’s report.