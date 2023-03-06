Texas Tech Coach Gives Half-Ass Excuse for Master-Slave Comment
NAH
Texas Tech head basketball coach Mark Adams has refused to apologize and claims he was “quoting the scripture” when he made a comment last week that got him indefinitely suspended. Adams said he was having a private conversation with one of his players about taking direction and compared it to a Biblical passage about slaves serving masters. On Sunday, Texas Tech called the choice of words “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive” and said Adams will be benched while an investigation is underway. Quoting a source, ESPN reported that Adams apologized to the team when he found out the player was upset. But in an interview with Stadium, Adams said he didn’t apologize. “One of my coaches said it bothered the player,” Adams said. “I explained to them. I didn’t apologize.” There were accusations earlier in the year that Adams intentionally spat on the player with whom he had the so-called Biblical master-servant talk. However, Adams claims he had a cold at the time.