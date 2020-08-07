Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Coach Fired Amid Abuse Claims

CHEAT SHEET
    Texas Tech fired its women’s basketball coach, Marlene Stollings, after an exposé of the toxic culture on the team. USA Today reported that players complained of dangerous workouts, sexual harassment, and retaliation. Athletic director Kirby Horcutt sent members of the Lady Raiders a message on Thursday night that read: “I have really appreciated your trust in our conversation these past two days. I wanted to let y’all know we have decided to terminate Marlene as our head coach.” In response to the allegations, Stollings said she was building a “disciplined" program. “We know change is difficult and that has been no different at Texas Tech. Some wonderful young women have decided to leave our program and pursue their dreams elsewhere. I hope they have found everything they are looking for at their new destination.”

