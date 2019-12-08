CHEAT SHEET
Texas Teen Arrested for Carving His Name Into Girlfriend’s Forehead
A Texas teenager was arrested after carving his name into his girlfriend’s forehead during a fight late Friday. The Houston Chronicle reports that Jackub Jackson Hildreth, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but did not describe the type of knife used in the unusual attack. The victim reported that the carving occurred after the two started arguing about the status of their relationship during which Hildreth allegedly punched her and held her down before taking out the knife he carried to write his name in her flesh. Local police say he has a history of violence, including an incident that involved strangulation of a family member.