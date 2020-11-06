CHEAT SHEET
TX Teen Charged in Fatal Shooting of Actor Eddie Hassell
D’jon Antone, 18, was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell in North Texas last Sunday, according to Fox 4. The teen allegedly intended to rob Hassell, who is known for his roles in the NBC sci-fi show Surface and Devious Maids on the Lifetime Channel, as well as the Oscar-nominated film The Kids Are Alright. The early morning robbery and shooting outside of the star’s girlfriend’s apartment was apparently random. Antone has been charged with capital murder and has a bond set at $500,000.