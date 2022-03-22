CHEAT SHEET
    Teen Driver Miraculously Survives a Tornado Overturning His Truck

    Corbin Bolies

    Breaking News Reporter

    Storms barreling through Texas on Monday were no match for a 2004 Chevy Silverado. A video filmed by storm chaser Brian Emfinger showed a massive tornado flipping the truck on its side and spinning it around a full 360 degrees as debris from a mobile home flew around it. Miraculously, the truck managed to land on its four wheels and drive off seemingly unscathed. “This is a story about a red truck and a tornado... I CANNOT believe they drove away like that,” Emfinger wrote in his tweet documenting the insanity. Storm chaser Marcus Reynolds told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the driver was a 16- or 17-year-old boy who only suffered a cut on his arm. A large storm system full of wind, hail, and tornadoes moved its way through Texas and Louisiana Monday, with millions between the two states under tornado watches until early Tuesday.

