Texas Teen Loses Her Mind, Attacks Teacher: ‘She’s Black and Fucking Pissing Me Off’
A white Texas student had an absolute meltdown in class, captured in a viral video of her attacking her Black teacher and threatening to call her mom, Newsweek reports. The video shows the teen walking up to her teacher at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth, Texas, who is attempting to make a phone call when the student apparently hits the teacher’s arm. The teacher tries to deescalate the situation before the teen picks up the class phone and yells, “I am calling my momma, you ain’t about to fuck me up, bitch!” The student proceeds to call her “momma,” saying: “I need you to get over here now because this teacher is about to get fucked up if she doesn’t get the fuck away from me. You want to talk to her because she’s Black, and she’s fucking pissing me off right now?” The student then aggressively throws the phone toward the teacher before storming out. Details leading up to the incident remain fuzzy. The video has amassed tens of thousands of views on Twitter.