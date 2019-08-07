CHEAT SHEET
WRONG DIRECTION
Texas to Loosen Gun Laws to Allow Firearms in Churches and on School Grounds
In the wake of last weekend’s two mass shootings, calls for tighter gun controls are becoming deafening—except, it seems, in Texas. A series of new firearm laws will go into effect in the Lone Star State next month that will further loosen gun restrictions and allow weapons to be taken into places of worship and school grounds. The laws were passed before the mass shooting in El Paso last Saturday that left 22 people dead. One of the incoming laws states that a school district cannot ban licensed gun owners, including school employees, from storing a firearm in a locked vehicle in a school parking lot. Another allows licensed handgun owners to legally carry their weapons in places of worship. Texas already has some of the most lax weapons restrictions in the nation, and the state has had four of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.