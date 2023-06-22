Texas Tornado Kills 3+, Injures 10 Others as Homes Destroyed
CATASTROPHIC
A tornado left three people dead in a Texas town on Wednesday night, officials said, with more injured as homes and businesses were swept away by the storm. The Texas Department of Public Safety at the scene in Matador confirmed the fatalities, while 10 others were reported to have been hurt after the tornado touched down at around 8:00 p.m. “Definitely buildings and some vehicles were pretty severely damaged,” Matt Ziebell, the lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Lubbock, told NBC News. The fire department in Lubbock, located roughly 70 miles southwest of Matador, said Wednesday night that it was sending a heavy rescue team to help with search efforts. “Our hearts and prayers are with the communities affected by this disaster,” the department tweeted.