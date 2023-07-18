Texas Troopers Given ‘Inhumane’ Orders at Border: Report
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has alleged that a number of “inhumane” orders were given to troops in efforts to stop migrants from crossing the border. The Houston Chronicle cites a July 3 email from an unidentified trooper who alleges troops are ordered to to push babies and small children into the Rio Grande. Also among the claims is that troops were told to deny asylum seekers water even in the most extreme of heat. The previously unreported incidents unfolded in Eagle Pass, where miles of razor wire and a floating barrier of buoys have been erected in recent weeks. The trooper alleges a pregnant woman was found tangled in the wire having a miscarriage late last month. In another instance, a father was forced to carry his teenage son after the teen allegedly broke his leg trying to navigate the water around the wire. The Texas Department of Public Safety nor Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did not respond to the Chronicle’s calls for comment.