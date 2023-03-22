Texas University Cancels Drag Show, Comparing It to ‘Blackface’
WTF?
Students at West Texas A&M University protested Tuesday after the school’s president canceled a student-run drag show—and went so far as to compare drag to blackface. The event would have raised money for the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth crisis group. “Drag shows stereotype women in cartoon-like extremes for the amusement of others and discriminate against womanhood,” President Walter Wendler said in a university-wide email. “Drag shows are derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny, not matter the stated intent.” Wendler told students to donate anyway, despite the event being canceled. A student-led Change.org petition has garnered more than 7,000 signatures and Tuesday’s protest brought out students and allies with pride flags and signs reading “Don’t drag us down” and “Drag is dignity.” Student Jasrianna Gonzalez told local station KAMR-TV that the university has been supportive of the LGBTQ community in the past, and Wendler’s behavior “contradicts” its past messaging and hurts students. She said the drag show could’ve helped connect the community. “I honestly think it can teach a lot of students a lot about people who don’t know about the different sexualities,” Gonzalez said. If I was curious, or like wanted to respect someone else’s sexuality, I would ask them about it.”