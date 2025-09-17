College Expels Student for Reenacting Charlie Kirk’s Death at Vigil
Texas State University has expelled a student after he was filmed mockingly reenacting Charlie Kirk’s death at a vigil held for the late conservative influencer Monday afternoon. In the clip, the male student walks onto a campus statue’s pedestal, slaps his neck and collapses. The person taking the video says, “You’re gonna get expelled, dude.” On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot publicly demanded on X that the student be expelled for acting out the death of the right-wing podcaster, who was fatally shot in the neck while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. “Mocking assassinations must have consequences,” he wrote. Within six hours, Texas State President Dr. Kelly Damphousse posted a statement to X saying the individual was expelled. “I will not promote behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses,” said Damphousse. In June of 2019, Abbott signed a law “protecting free speech on college campuses.” In June of 2025, Abbott signed a law limiting the rights of students to protest on college campuses.