A woman who allegedly terrorized a group of Indian-American women in a violent, racially charged outburst in a parking lot has been arrested as footage of the horror incident was posted to social media.

Esmeralda Upton is facing charges after the disturbance Wednesday night in the parking lot outside the Sixty Vines restaurant in Plano, Texas, the Plano Police Department confirmed in a statement.

The video shows a woman, who identifies herself as Mexican-American, standing in front of the women claiming, “I hate you fucking Indians.” The insults continue as she hurls a number of racially charged statements at the women and claims “everywhere I fucking go, you Indians are fucking everywhere.”

She is seen getting physical and pushing the women as she orders them to stop recording video on their cellphones, mocking them as the women defend themselves. She puts her hand into her bag as she threatens, “I’m going to fucking shoot your ass.”

As the confrontation goes on, one of the women in the group calls 911 and asks for officers to rush to the scene.

According to police, officers responded at 8:15 p.m. and upon arrival, “several women advised that they had been assaulted by another woman at the location.”

A Facebook post from one of the women in the group, seen by The Daily Beast, said the woman seemed “totally out of control.”

“Four friends who were spending a nice evening in a free democratic country with rule of law were verbally abused using racial slurs and thereafter, threatened and body shamed by a complete stranger.

“We feared for our lives because she was extremely agitated and seemed totally out of control. We called cops who came in time and diffused the situation.”

Another in the group posted to her page: “I have lived in DFW for 29 years and never have I felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life. Can’t believe this is what America has become.”

On Thursday, Plano cops identified Upton and announced her arrest at 3:50 p.m. on one charge for assault bodily injury and one charge for terrorist threats. She is being held on a $10,000 bond. Additional charges may be forthcoming, police said, noting Plano Police Department’s Crime Against Persons Unit is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Plano city councilman Shelby Williams described the video as “reprehensible.”

“No one—NO ONE—should be faulted for seeking opportunity and a better life in America. People have been seeking freedom and opportunity here since before America was America,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I don’t know whether the ladies in this video are American citizens or guests, but it doesn’t matter—they are deserving of respect and dignity, which they did not receive in this exchange except from the top-notch Plano Police.

“For the record, our Indian community contributes enormously to our country, and pays more taxes per capita than most other tax-paying blocs.

“If you are the woman hurling epithets in this video, or if this describes you, do better.”