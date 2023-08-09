Texas Woman Bloodied by Simultaneous Snake and Hawk Attack
‘JESUS, HELP ME!’
A Texas woman is opening up about the terrifying ordeal she suffered last month when she says she was attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time. Peggy Jones, 64, was working in her yard in the town of Silsbee on July 25 when a snake fell out of the sky and wrapped itself around her right arm. “I immediately screamed and started swinging my arm to shake the snake off,” Jones told The New York Times. “I was screaming, ‘Jesus, help me, please, Jesus, help me!’” As the snake went for her face, repeatedly hitting her glasses, a hawk which had apparently dropped the snake swooped down and also began attacking her, its sharp talons flaying the skin on her arm before it was eventually able to fly off with the aggressive reptile. Jones was rushed to a hospital and was given antibiotics and bandages for her wounds. She says she has had recurring nightmares ever since, sometimes involving being “in a room and there’s snakes on the wall and snakes on the ceiling and snakes all over the floor.”