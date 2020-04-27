Texas Woman Fatally Shoots Her 2 Children, Mom Before Killing Herself
A Texas mother, who recently lost custody of her two children, fatally shot her son, daughter, and her mother in an apartment before turning the gun at herself, the San Antonio Police Department said on Monday. “Tragic beyond words,” said Police Chief William McManus. The 38-year-old woman, whose identity was not released, allegedly shot her 5-year-old daughter, her 3-year-old son, and 68-year-old mother. “According to the father, she had lost custody of the children very, very, very recently and this was the terrible end result of that,” McManus said. Her estranged husband reportedly went to the apartment and saw the bodies through the window before calling the police.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.