Texas Woman Guilty of Murder in 2018 ‘Carnie Mafia’ Killings
KILLER CARNIES
A Texas woman has been convicted for her role in the bizarre murders of a Kansas couple in 2018 as part of a demented initiation ceremony by an imaginary “carnival mafia.” Kimberley Stacey Younger of Aransas Pass, Texas, was working as a carnival worker at a county fair in Kansas at the time and allegedly posed online as a carnie “mob boss.” She then ordered several other carnival workers to kill a couple that had been working as vendors at the event, prosecutors said. According to The Wichita Eagle, Younger, 57, has been found guilty on charges of capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, solicitation to commit murder in the first degree and theft. Prosecutors have said they found the bodies of the couple, Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, buried in the Ozark National Forest near Van Buren, Arkansas. Four other people have been convicted in connection to the murders.