Text Message Spat Between Kate and Meghan Revealed
WEDDING DRAMA
In his explosive new memoir Spare, Prince Harry divulges the text exchange between Kate Middleton and his then-fiancé Meghan Markle that took place days before their wedding and, according to Harry, led Meghan to weep uncontrollably, The Daily Mail reports. Harry writes that four days before the wedding, when Meghan was dealing with very public discord with her father, Kate texted Meghan to lament that the bridesmaids dresses, specifically one meant for her daughter Princess Charlotte, didn’t fit properly. Meghan responded a day later to tell Kate they had a tailor at the palace to assist, but “this wasn’t sufficient,” Harry writes. “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” Kate texted Meghan, according to the book. “She cried when she tried it on a home.” “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am,” Meghan snapped back. “Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?” “No, all the dresses need to be remade,” Kate retorted. “I’m not sure what else to say,” Meghan replied. “If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay [the tailor]. He’s been waiting all day.” “Fine,” Kate said. Cue Meghan’s waterworks. Accounts regarding who made who cry have conflicted over the years: in 2018, The Daily Telegraph claimed it was Meghan who made Kate cry at a dress fitting, but in Harry and Meghan’s incendiary Oprah interview, Meghan insisted it was the opposite.