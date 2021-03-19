Text Messages Show Oath Keeper’s Plan to Protect Roger Stone Ahead of Capitol Riot
‘SHOULD BE FUN’
To show up once in court filings related to Oath Keepers accused of taking part in the Capitol riots is unfortunate—to show up twice, in one day, throws up a few more questions. According to CNN, Roger Stone’s name and image showed up in pair of court filings on Thursday. In one, Oath Keeper Donovan Crowl can be seen texting others about his plan to act as Stone’s security before the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Will be in DC Tuesday and Wednesday. Part of Roger Stone’s Oathkeeper security detail. Should be fun,” he wrote in one of the text messages contained in the court filing. In a separate filing, prosecutors included a photo of two Oath Keepers accused of conspiracy apparently standing next to Stone at a book promo event. The photo reportedly shows the close Trump associate with alleged Oath Keepers Connie Meggs and Graydon Young standing inside a replica Oval Office. Stone hasn’t commented on either of the fresh court filings.