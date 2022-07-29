Texts From Trump's Top Homeland Security Officials Around Jan. 6 Missing
FILE NOT FOUND
Text messages for Donald Trump’s top homeland security officials in the days leading up to the attack on the Capitol are missing, according to the Washington Post. Citing internal emails and four anonymous sources, the outlet claims that texts from Trump’s acting homeland security secretary, Chad Wolf, and acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli, in a critical period before January 6, 2021, have vanished. The Department of Homeland Security reportedly informed the agency’s inspector general in February that the data was irretrievably lost in a government phone “reset” after they left their positions in January last year. News of the missing messages comes after it was revealed that texts from Secret Service agents were also potentially lost forever after being deleted.