Texts Link DeSantis to Ex-Trumpworld Insider Lev Parnas: Report
TTYL
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Lev Parnas, the disgraced Republican donor and onetime Trumpworld power player, enjoyed a closer working relationship than previously disclosed, according to a trove of texts provided to Reuters. Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman, provided 63 texts he swapped with DeSantis between May and October 2018, when the lawmaker was running for governor. In more than 20 of the messages, DeSantis appealed to Parnas for advice, introductions, and other kinds of fundraising help. Parnas also served as a go-between for DeSantis and Rudy Giuliani, who was then Donald Trump’s lawyer. Speaking to Reuters, Parnas said, “I didn’t just look at him as the governor—he was my friend.” Through his company, Parnas also contributed $50,000 to DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign. The donation was given back after Parnas was arrested for—and later convicted of—conspiring to violate campaign finance laws. In a statement to Reuters, a DeSantis spokesperson slammed the report as “another recycled narrative that has been proven wrong many times over.”