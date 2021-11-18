Cashed-Up Guilfoyle Was Miffed She Couldn’t Speak at Jan. 6 Rally, Texts Reveal
BUT MY BOYFRIEND...
Damning new texts obtained by ProPublica reveal just how involved the Trump family was in the “Save America” rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection. Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., bragged over text about how she had raised $3 million for the rally that sought to protest the legitimate 2020 election result. Guilfoyle detailed her fundraising success to Katrina Pierson, a White House liaison, on Jan. 4 and seemed miffed that she wouldn’t be allowed to speak on stage. Pierson responded that Trump selected the lineup himself, to which Guilfoyle said she had “raised so much money for this” and just wanted to introduce her boyfriend. “Literally one of my donors Julie at 3 million,” she wrote, referring to the Publix supermarket heir Julie Jenkins Fancelli.
Guilfoyle’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, claimed to ProPublica that the texts “did not relate to the Save America rally,” and were “taken out of context.”