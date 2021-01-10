Man Charged in Capitol Riots Texted About ‘Putting a Bullet’ in Pelosi’s Head: Court Docs
VILE
Text messages from Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., a man who allegedly brought an assault weapon to the violent riots in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, reveal his desire to kill Nancy Pelosi, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast. In one, Meredith wrote, “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C*NT’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV,” which was punctuated with a purple devil emoji. In a further conversation found on his cellphone by a D.C. police after he was arrested at the Holiday Inn in Washington with a camper full of weapons including a Glock handgun, a pistol, a Tavor X95 assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, he wrote, “Dead Bitch Walking. I predict that within 12 days, many in our country will die.” He then texted a photo of himself wearing a black face covering with the caption, “I’m gonna walk around DC FKG with people by yelling “Allahu ak Bar” [sic] randomly.”
Meredith is one of 13 people facing federal charges in Wednesday’s attempted coup on Capital Hill.