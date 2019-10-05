Thai Judge Shoots Himself in Court After Accusations Of Interference Over Acquittal of 5 Murder Suspects

Read it at Guardian
A judge in Thailand shot himself in the chest in an apparent suicide after being accused of interference for acquitting five men of murder, according to the Guardian. Judge Khanakorn Pianchana pulled a pistol from under his judicial robes and shot himself in the chest in the city of Yala, in southern Thailand, after being directed to change his verdicts by senior court officials, which would have meant sentencing three of the men to death. The judge underwent surgery but is expected to survive.