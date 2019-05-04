Thai King Officially Coronated With 16-Pound Royal Crown

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun became the 10th monarch of the Chakri dynasty in Thailand in an elaborate three-day ceremony that kicked off Saturday, according to the Wall Street Journal. He succeeded his father, who reigned for more than 70 years his death in 2016. The elaborate ceremony included purification and bathing rites before standing under a nine-tiered umbrella where he was presented with the royal regalia including the Great Crown of Victory weighing 16 pounds. King Vajiralongkorn married the deputy head of his security detail earlier this week in an elaborate ceremony. He has three previous wives and seven children.