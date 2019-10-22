CHEAT SHEET
Thai King’s Royal Consort Ousted for Acting Like the Queen
The Thai king’s royal consort has been stripped of her title for being too ambitious and trying to “elevate herself to the same state as the queen.” According to the BBC, a statement from the palace accused Sineenat “Koi” Wongvajirapakdi, who was named royal consort just three months ago, of disloyalty and disrespect. Koi, a pilot and nurse, was appointed consort just two months after King Vajiralongkorn married his fourth wife, but the honeymoon ended quickly. The palace statement said she “does not give any honor to the king and does not understand royal tradition.”