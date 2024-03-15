Man Fatally Impales Himself on Temple’s Buddha Statue in Meth-Fueled Rampage: Report
OUCH
A man’s drug-fueled rampage in a temple in Thailand ended last month when he was fatally impaled by the spiked head of a Buddha statue, according to a report. The deceased, referred to as 49-year-old Ek, was found dead inside the temple’s main hall in the eastern Chon Buri province on Feb. 27, Thaiger reports. Residents said Ek had been staying at the temple with his friend Best, a monk, for several days before the incident, the outlet claims. On the morning of his death, Ek allegedly consumed methamphetamine, with Best before attacking him with a fluorescent tube before going into the temple to destroy its statues. Police later found Ek dead in a pool of blood inside the building’s main hall, with the Buddha statue piercing his chest. Local authorities suspect that Ek had climbed on the biggest statue in the room and then slipped, falling onto the smaller statue’s pointed top, Thaiger reports.