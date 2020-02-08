Thai Soldier Kills at Least 17 People in Buddhist Temple and Shopping Mall Shooting Spree

Read it at BBC
At least 17 people are dead and 21 people injured after a 32-year-old Thai soldier stole weapons and ammunition and opened fire in a Buddhist temple and then a busy shopping mall in the city of Korat, northeast of Bangkok, on Saturday. The Thai defense ministry named the soldier as Jakraphanth Thomma, a junior officer, according to BBC. He reportedly attacked his commanding officer at a military camp before setting out on the deadly rampage. He posted on his social media throughout the attack, including a photo with the stolen weapons under which he wrote, “It is time to get excited.” He later asked his followers if he should surrender. Police say he is still at large, likely hiding inside the shopping mall.
This story is developing.