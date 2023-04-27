Woman Accused of Killing 12 of Her Friends With Cyanide
A woman has been arrested in Thailand on suspicion of killing 12 people with cyanide, local authorities say. Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn was detained Tuesday in Bangkok after police started investigating the death of one of her friends, Siriporn Khanwong, who passed away during a trip with Sararat earlier in April. Following her arrest, police now say they believe she has killed 11 others since 2020—including her ex-boyfriend and two female police officers. Authorities allege that Sararat killed for financial reasons and that Siriporn’s belongings were missing when her body was found. The pair had taken part in a Buddhist protection ritual at a river in Ratchaburi province when Siriporn died on the riverbank—an autopsy later uncovered traces of cyanide in her system.