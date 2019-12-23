CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Thailand Court to Rule on Case Linking Political Opposition Party to Illuminati

    THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    Thailand Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

    Get your fishy triangle symbols ready. A Thai court is set rule this week on a sedition complaint claiming that a popular opposition political party in the country is linked to the Illuminati and seeking world domination. The complaint, which was filed in July by a lawyer named Natthaporn Toprayoon, alleges that the Future Forward Party is attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy in Bangkok. The party has, of course, denied that allegation, but the case could be dissolved based on the Constitutional Court’s ruling. The court has said no hearings will be held in the case because it already has enough evidence to make a final decision.

    Read it at Washington Post