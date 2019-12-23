Thailand Court to Rule on Case Linking Political Opposition Party to Illuminati

Read it at Washington Post
Get your fishy triangle symbols ready. A Thai court is set rule this week on a sedition complaint claiming that a popular opposition political party in the country is linked to the Illuminati and seeking world domination. The complaint, which was filed in July by a lawyer named Natthaporn Toprayoon, alleges that the Future Forward Party is attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy in Bangkok. The party has, of course, denied that allegation, but the case could be dissolved based on the Constitutional Court’s ruling. The court has said no hearings will be held in the case because it already has enough evidence to make a final decision.