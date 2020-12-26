End of Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Thailand Had Working Coronavirus Tests in Hours. It Took the U.S. 46 Days.

    ANATOMY OF A FAILURE

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    Loren Elliott/Reuters

    The World Health Organization on Jan. 13 made public its recipe for a test to detect the novel coronavirus. Most countries, like Thailand, deployed theirs in hours—or days. It took the United States weeks—exactly 46 days—to do the exact same, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opted to develop their own, over-complicated version. That move, and subsequent missteps, “squandered weeks” and set back the American response to the deadly pandemic significantly, according to a new report by The Washington Post.

    Read it at The Washington Post