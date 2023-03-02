‘Thank God for Bubba’: Murdaugh Pup Gets All the Praise in Prosecutor’s Closing Argument
MAN’S BEST FRIEND
Prosecutors at Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial had a final message to jurors before they began deliberations on Thursday: “Thank God for Bubba.” The yellow Labrador has been a central figure at Murdaugh’s trial, where he stands accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in June 2021. In a damning video Paul took minutes before his murder, which prosecutors say has demolished the former lawyer’s alibi, Murdaugh and Maggie are heard discussing how Bubba may have killed a chicken in the dog kennels. Murdaugh previously insisted he was nowhere near the kennels around the time of the murders—but has since admitted that he was lying and was with his family minutes before the murders. Prosecutor John Meadors focused on the video on Thursday, telling jurors in his final argument that if it had not been for Bubba’s rambunctious behavior, Murdaugh would have never called him out in that video Paul was taking of another dog in the kennels. The video is notably the state’s strongest evidence placing Murdaugh at the murder scene. “You think Bubba knew? Bubba!” Meadors said. “Thank God for Bubba.Thank you, Bubba.”