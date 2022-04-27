Ukraine Says ‘Thank You for the Weapons’ in Video Showing Escalating Destruction

Ukraine said a public thank-you on Wednesday for all the weapons sent by foreign countries to help fight off Vladimir Putin’s invaders. The thanks came in a slick online video released in the name of Gen. Valerii Zaluzhiy, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces—and apparently voiced by him in English. Against a backdrop of wartime devastation, and with the names of 37 countries that have given military support scrolling up the screen, Zaluzhny declares that real friends are those who stand by you in bad times as well as good. “Friends, Ukraine thanks you for the weapons,” he says. “Our friendship is our victory.”