San Marino Becomes Tiniest Country to Ever Medal at Olympics

The tiny country of San Marino can now proudly claim that one in 34,000 residents is an Olympic medalist. That’s because Alessandra Perilli took bronze Thursday in women’s trap shooting, giving the microstate its first-Summer Games win and earning it the distinction of the smallest nation to ever medal—edging out Bermuda. San Marino, which has a population that is less than 1 percent of Los Angeles, sits in north-central Italy, inland from the Adriatic Sea. “We are a small country but very proud,” Perilli, 33, said after collecting her medal, according to CNN. “They are for sure going crazy, crying.”