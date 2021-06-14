Thanks to My New Fire Pit, I Never Want to Leave My Backyard
FIRE IT UP
Scouting Report: Not only is this fire pit perfect for backyards, but you can also take it camping or to the beach with ease.
Every backyard deserves a fire pit. They just make backyards more fun and inviting—am I right? But there’s one fire pit I think is better than the rest. I love the Yukon Solo Stove because it’s big and badass but it’s also incredibly easy to set up and use. Before I had the instructions laid out on the table, my 12-year-old nephew had already assembled the stove on the back patio. Apparently, modern gadgets are built for today’s youth and their short attention spans and not for my German grandfather, who read user manuals cover to cover even though his engineer’s mind could assemble just about anything without instructions.
Yukon Solo Stove
At only 38 lbs., this lightweight stove can easily be easily moved around, though its 27-inch diameter means it’s easiest to maneuver with a second person (in my case, that second person was a sixth grader). Technically, this stove is light enough to be transported from your backyard to the beach, to the campsite, and then to the park for the perfect picnic. However, if you think you’ll be transporting it around on a regular basis, you may want to opt for the Ranger (15lbs) or the Bonfire (20lbs), which can’t accommodate quite as much wood but are smaller and lighter. Also, before you take the stove anywhere, confirm that campfires are allowed and follow any regulations around when, where, and how campfires can be enjoyed.
