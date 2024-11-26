A round of storms across the U.S. will potentially disrupt travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, with systems brewing over the West Coast before pushing to the East.

The storms, which will begin Wednesday, come as around 80 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles by car for the holiday, according to the American Automobile Association, while the TSA expects to screen 18.3 million travelers.

A storm over the West will dump up to 3 feet of snow over the Rockies and bring precipitation to Denver, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas on Wednesday, Fox Weather reported . Travel in Denver is likely to not be heavily affected.

The storm will move eastward on Thanksgiving Day. Snow will likely fall near the Great Lakes in the Midwest and New England at higher elevations, AccuWeather reported .

Precipitation will also fall along the I-95 corridor in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C. The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast will experience heavy precipitation on Thanksgiving Day.

The Southeast will also experience severe thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, which could also impact travel, AccuWeather reported. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama will be impacted on Wednesday night and Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday. Along with thunderstorms, travelers can expect dense fog and wind gusts.

A cold front will also be hitting the Eastern and Central states on Thanksgiving, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season.