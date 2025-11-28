Politics

Thanksgiving Travel Chaos Erupts as Airbus Issues Warning for 6,000 Planes

The plane manufacturer said 6,000 planes must update their hardware and software to protect them from falling out of the sky.

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 7: An American Airlines Airbus A320 plane passes by the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington as it comes in for a landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday, November 7, 2025. Starting today the Federal Aviation Administration forced airlines to cut 10% of flights at 40 busy airports, including Washington National, to reduce the load on air traffic controllers during the government shutdown. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Airbus has issued an emergency update for 6,000 planes to protect them from falling out of the sky.

The company announced on Friday that a software flaw in the Airbus A320 family of planes could hinder pilots’ ability to steer and stabilize during solar storms. They urged all airlines using the A320 passenger jet to update their software and hardware to protect against radiation interference.

At the time of the announcement, roughly 3,000 A320 jets were in the air.

An Airbus A320 being constructed
Most affected planes should only be grounded for a couple hours, but planes needing a hardware update could be grounded for much longer. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

“Airbus has worked proactively with the aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) in order to implement the available software and/or hardware protection, and ensure the fleet is safe to fly,” reads a statement from the company.

The flaw was discovered after an FAA investigation into an October flight emergency that left 15 injured.

In October, a JetBlue flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, suffered a terrifying, precipitous drop in altitude that forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Florida.

The FAA found that intense solar radiation corrupted the plane’s computers, causing it to plunge from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet. An air traffic control audio from the incident finds the pilot calling for medical equipment, saying, “We need medical equipment; we have at least three people injured, maybe a laceration in the head.”

JetBlue Airbus A320-200 passenger aircraft spotted taxiing in LaGuardia airport LGA in New York City. The A320 airplane has the registration tail number N526JL, the name Blues Jsut Want to Have Fun and is powered by 2x IAE jet engines. Jet Blue Airways Corporation is a major airline in the United States with headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, NYC operating domestic and international network routes with a fleet of 286 planes. New York, USA on November 12, 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A Jet Blue flight's emergency landing prompted the investigation that discovered the software flaw. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is unclear how many flights will be affected by the safety issue. Industry sources told CNBC that two-thirds of the affected planes will have a “relatively brief” grounding as they revert to an older software version.

American Airlines told Reuters it anticipated that 320 of its 480 A320 jets would need to receive the software update, which would take about two hours per plane. They expected the process to be complete by Saturday. However, industry sources said that for the estimated 1,000 planes needing a hardware update, the wait time could be much longer.

The recall, one of the largest in Airbus’ history, threatens to add even more chaos to one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The airline industry is already facing difficulty after air traffic controllers resigned in droves due to the stress caused by the government shutdown.

