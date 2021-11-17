Thanksgiving Travel Could Be Pummeled by Monster Storm on East Coast
NIGHTMARE SCENARIO
A massive storm is forecast to hit the East Coast early next week, just as much of the nation is embarking on Thanksgiving travel. “Even though we are still almost a week out and forecasts can change, this looks like a planes, trains, and automobiles storm,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said of a brewing storm system that could prove to be a nightmare for travelers. Meteorologists say the storm is likely to begin in the Midwest on Sunday and build strength before spreading to the East Coast on Monday or Tuesday. The storm could bring heavy winds and snow to some areas further north, while bombarding areas further south with thunderstorms and rain. “We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel,” AccuWeather meteorologist Jon Porter said.