Thanos Creator Says He Felt ‘Violated’ by Bizarre Trump Campaign Video
Yesterday, President Trump’s 2020 campaign superimposed his face on Thanos in a deeply weird online video. On Wednesday, the creator of the Marvel Comics megavillain asked the question on everyone’s mind: Why did they think it was a good idea to compare Trump to a genocidal maniac? Writing on Instagram, comic-book legend Jim Starlin said that he initially felt “violated” when he saw “that pompous dang fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego.” But, after giving it some thought, he said: “It finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer. How sick is that?” Starlin, who is clearly no fan of Trump, added: “These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.” The video used footage from Avengers: Endgame to depict the president as Thanos disintegrating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.