That List of Iffy GOP Senate Incumbents Keeps Growing

When the Cook Political Report led its website in late December with the headline “The Majority is in Play,” those who follow politics closely felt the ground shift. It was the first significant assessment served up by one of Washington’s preeminent political handicappers that Democrats could gain control of the Senate in the November 2020 election.

Democrats need to pick up four Republican seats if they win the White House, which would put them at 51 seats (49 Democrats plus two Independents). If the president wins re-election, Democrats would need five pickups because the vice-president has a vote in the event of a tie.

That looked wildly out of reach until Republican-held seats in red states like Kansas, Georgia, and Iowa, where Joni Ernst once looked invincible, late last year began to exhibit weakened support and an opening for a Democrat, the right kind of Democrat.