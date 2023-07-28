That Mitch McConnell Video Is F*cking Scary and Terrifying

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The concerning footage showing Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) completely freezing during a press conference Wednesday before being ushered away was “fucking scary to watch,” says co-host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal.

The footage is just one example of a recent rise in health issues plaguing lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle, with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) also seemingly having some cognitive issues this week.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“I watched the McConnell video and it’s fucking scary,” Levy says. “That just looked terrifying to me… but we do have to talk about it. We don’t have to diagnose what happened, but whatever happened, it was not good.”

Noting their fears are not ageism-based, Levy adds the conversation is due and that “we have to take a look at a system that keeps people in these positions, that makes them basically lifetime appointments. He says, “It is OK, I think, to have concerns. And then you can say, ‘Well, no, this person clearly seems fine.’”

Plus! The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, joins us to talk about the Supreme Court’s Alabama decision, telling co-host Danielle Moodie that “the idea that white people follow the Supreme Court rules when it works against white nationalism is just untrue. Historically speaking, white people always do this.”

Then, The Bulwark’s Tim Miller discusses his latest piece, “There Are Two GOP Primaries Happening and Only One Is Real,” and reveals the surprising 2024 GOP candidate that could actually take on Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. (Hint: It’s not Chris Christie.)

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.