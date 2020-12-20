‘That’s Not Who We Are’ Has Never Felt So Inadequate

“That’s not who we are,” declared President Barack Obama in 2016, condemning a swell of nativist resentment against Syrian refugees. His assertion was as much a hope as a rebuke that has since taken on a life of its own in response to rightist assaults on our beleaguered democracy. Implicit in Obama’s plaint, however, lay the nagging suspicion that perhaps this is who many of us may well be.

Seventy-four million Americans voted for Donald Trump, a burgeoning autocrat who announced beforehand that he would only accept an electoral outcome that kept him in the White House. Despite a result to the contrary, neither he nor most of his adherents have shown any indication of accepting that verdict. Trump’s efforts may have fallen short but, had they succeeded, he would have become a virtual dictator with the willing complicity of almost half the country. So, what does this say about who some of us are?

In seeking to determine this, we should acknowledge that the forces leading to Trump’s ascendancy were well in motion long before he became a political factor. The dog-whistles of George H.W. Bush in his 1988 campaign were amplified by the racist growls of Pat Buchanan, and the partisan howls of Newt Gingrich. By then, the “responsible” GOP had already fixed an image of Blacks in the minds of a receptive white America.