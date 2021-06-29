‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle Massey Charged for Allegedly Sending Explicit Videos to a 13-Year-Old
CORY IN THE JAILHOUSE
Famous for his role as Cory Baxter on That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, Kyle Massey is now facing a felony charge for allegedly sending sexually explicit content to a 13-year-old girl. Massey has been charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to a legal document obtained by TMZ. Massey allegedly sent the inappropriate videos and messages to the girl between December 2018 and January 2019. Police were given a thumb drive by the girl’s mother containing the sexual material Massey allegedly sent over Snapchat. Officials say there were videos of a man, allegedly Massey, who exposed his penis. According to the girl’s mother, Massey has known the girl since she was 4 years old. Massey was supposed to appear for arraignment in King Country Criminal Court in Washington Monday but didn’t show. He has yet to release a statement.